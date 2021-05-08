Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

