Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

TWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 5,954,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

