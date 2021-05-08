U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 695,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.