U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Down 22.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 18,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 364,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Specifically, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $368,476. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.