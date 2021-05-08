U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,005,000.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $28.98.

