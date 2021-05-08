U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

