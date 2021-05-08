UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.50% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55.

