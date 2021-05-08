UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,909 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

