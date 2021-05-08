UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 188 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 188 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

