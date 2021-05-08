UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $53.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UDR by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 212,486 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.