Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEHPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

