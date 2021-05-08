Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $164.21 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.73 or 0.02334742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00657346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014178 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

