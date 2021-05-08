Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,626,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.