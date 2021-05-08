UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

