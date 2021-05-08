Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Unilever alerts:

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

ULVR traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,273 ($55.83). 2,543,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,178. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,256.02. The stock has a market cap of £112.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.