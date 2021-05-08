United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.32). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($12.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($5.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2,504.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

