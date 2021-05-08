United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

UIHC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.