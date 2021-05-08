UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $394.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $417.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $419.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

