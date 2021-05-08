Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.10 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $126.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.29 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $551.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.29. 494,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.