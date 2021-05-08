Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Universal Display stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. 494,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,968. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.82.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.