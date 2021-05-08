Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 210,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.