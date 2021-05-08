UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 18% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $3.98 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00004914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00585143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

