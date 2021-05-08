Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,040. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,302. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

