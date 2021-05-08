UREEQA Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $663,222.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01104488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00756272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,176.61 or 0.99322884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

