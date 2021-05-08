US Bancorp DE Acquires 16,345 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.