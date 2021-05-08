US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

