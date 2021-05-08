US Bancorp DE Sells 8,662 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.