USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.