UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.03

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 133402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

