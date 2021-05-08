Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.08 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

