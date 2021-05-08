Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

VLO stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

