Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

