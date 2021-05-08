Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,487 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 655,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,765,000 after purchasing an additional 495,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

