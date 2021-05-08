Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.14. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

