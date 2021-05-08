Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $60.87 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,096 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $60,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $107.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.