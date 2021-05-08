Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

