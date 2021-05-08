Van B. Honeycutt Sells 45,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57,325.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $170,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

