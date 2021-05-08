Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

