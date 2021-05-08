Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

