Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

