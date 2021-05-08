Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 271,446.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.