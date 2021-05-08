Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

