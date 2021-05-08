Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Shares of VNTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

