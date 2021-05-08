Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,005,929.40 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VTR opened at $54.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 674.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,440,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

