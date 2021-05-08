Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 million-$37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.03 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.38.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 679,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,750. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

