Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.29 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $126.29 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005506 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

