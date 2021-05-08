Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

