Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,087,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

