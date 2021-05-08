Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Viacoin has a market cap of $41.59 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00582363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,085 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.