ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

